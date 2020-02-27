A place for remembering loved ones. A space for sharing memories.

Cynthia Sue McKinney

Cynthia McKinney, age 69, of Dalton passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Navicent Medical Center. She was...

Cindy Sue McKinney

1951 - 2020

Published on February 27, 2020
Katie Mary Sosebee Katie Mary Sosebee

Mrs. Katherine Mary "Katie" Fiorito Sosebee, age 67, of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life Wednesday, February 26,...

Katie Sosebee

1952 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 4, 2020

George Anthony Hair, age 58, of the Dawnville Community, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his residence.
He...

George Hair

1962 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 4, 2020
Ronnie Carroll Ronnie Carroll

Ronnie (R.C.) Carroll, age 67, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born on August...

Ronnie Carroll

1952 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 3, 2020
Lauren Foxworth Hall Lauren Foxworth Hall

Lauren Foxworth Hall, 60, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home following a long courageous battle...

Lauren Hall

1960 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 3, 2020

Rosetta Baker, age 69, of Rocky Face, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to...

Rosetta Baker

2020

Obituary

Published on March 3, 2020
Kathy Diane Boggs Kathy Diane Boggs

Kathy Diane Boggs departed this life on March 2, 2020 at her home. She was a beautiful soul that loved her family and...

Kathy Boggs

1958 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 3, 2020
Pasty Thomas Pasty Thomas

Patsy Thomas, age 86, of Cleveland, TN, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her...

Pasty Thomas

1934 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 2, 2020
George Tipton, Jr. George Tipton, Jr.

W. M. "George" Tipton, Jr., 95, of Dalton, died peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Regency Park.

George...

"George" Tipton, Jr.

1925 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 2, 2020
Carol F. Walker Carol F. Walker

Carol F. Walker, age 78, of Rocky Face, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late, Jeff...

Carol Walker

1942 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 1, 2020
Dan Baker Dan Baker

Dan Baker, age 82, of Dalton, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Fannie...

Dan Baker

1937 - 2020

Obituary

Published on February 29, 2020
Derris Dewayne Smith Derris Dewayne Smith

Derris Dewayne Smith, age 69, of Villanow, Georgia, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 8,...

Derris Dewayne Smith

1951 - 2020

Obituary

Published on February 28, 2020
Justin Worley Justin Worley

Justin David Worley, 36, of Dalton passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home.

Justin was preceded in...

Justin Worley

1984 - 2020

Obituary

Published on February 28, 2020
Kathy Boggs

We had some really fun times working together..Kathy taught me so much ♡ I will always love her. Always.

George Hair

I will remember George as being generous ,kind and giving. ..but mostly I will remember him as the cutest little blonde headed boy that went to...

Rosetta Baker

Peaceful White Lilies Basket was purchased for the family of Rosetta Baker.  ...

W.M. Tipton, Jr.

Medium Dish Garden was purchased for the family of W.M. Tipton, Jr. by The Armentrout Family.  ...

Alexa Bargo

Alexa even though we didn’t talk much you were still there for me when I needed you the most. You had a beautiful voice and sang amazingly. I’m...

Ronnie Carroll

Ready I pierce prayers for the family

